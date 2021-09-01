One Crew Member Of Crashed US Navy Helicopter Rescued, Five Missing - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) One crew member of the US Navy helicopter that crashed off San Diego coast was rescued, while five remain missing, ABC news reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the US Coast Guard.
Earlier in the day, the US Pacific Fleet said that the MH-60S helicopter crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations.