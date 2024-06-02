One Currency, One Charger: How The EU Changed Life For Consumers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) With Europeans heading to the polls on June 9 for the EU-wide parliament elections, AFP takes a look at how the bloc has changed life for consumers:
- One Currency -
The Deutsche mark, the franc, the Italian lira and the peseta are distant memories.
Two decades ago, countries began to ditch their national currencies to adopt the euro.
Today, 20 of the European Union's 27 members use the euro as their sole legal tender.
Money transfers can now be made without fees between eurozone countries while travellers no longer have to worry about foreign exchange rates.
The euro has even gained acceptance in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, whose citizens had initially feared the currency would cause prices to rise.
Germans nicknamed the euro the "teuro" -- a play on words that combines "euro" with the German word for "cheap," "teuer".
The debt crisis that hit Greece and other eurozone nations in the 2010s put the currency through its biggest test, but countries launched financial support measures to help their neighbours and fend off fears of a breakup of the monetary union.
Europeans do not seem to miss their old currencies: a European Commission survey in late 2023 showed that 79 percent of people living in the eurozone believe the euro is a good thing for the EU.
- Free roaming -
The end of roaming fees across the EU in 2017 was a life-changer for the bloc's residents.
People no longer have to worry about running up expensive phone bills when crossing borders.
Kevin Eon, a Frenchman who works at a startup based in the Netherlands, kept his French phone number after his move, saving him the trouble of acquiring a local SIM card.
"It makes life easier," Eon said. "It's a huge time saver."
- One phone charger -
Another phone revolution is a rule coming into force later this year imposing one type of charger for all portable electronic devices.
All manufacturers selling in the bloc will be obliged to use the USB-C port on phones, tablets, speakers and other portable tech.
Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant.
The firm said in 2021 that such regulation "stifles innovation", but by September last year it had begun shipping phones with the new port.
- Flight compensation -
The EU has taken steps to protect the rights of air travellers.
Airlines must compensate passengers between 250 and 600 Euros ($270 and $650) in case of long delays or flight cancellations.
Companies are also required to provide beverages, meals and accommodation, if necessary.
Airlines, however, can cite "extraordinary circumstances" to avoid compensating passengers, frequently leading to legal disputes.
- Cookie consent -
Since 2018, the EU's general data protection regulation (GDPR) forces websites to ask for consent before installing "cookies" -- the programmes that track internet activity in order to create targeted advertising.
Instead, people now have to deal with pop-up windows that ask them for consent.
"It's annoying sometimes. Other times, I don't care," said Marta Riboni, a 27-year-old Italian. "It depends how much time I have."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
China's Chang'e-6 lands on far side of moon to collect samples39 seconds ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada45 seconds ago
-
Cricket: USA v Canada T20 World Cup scores51 seconds ago
-
Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada54 seconds ago
-
Europe 'too far' for Czechs, Slovaks snubbing EU vote1 minute ago
-
The European Union in five figures1 minute ago
-
Canada set USA 195 to win in T20 World Cup opener51 minutes ago
-
China probe successfully lands on far side of Moon51 minutes ago
-
Orban's social media mouthpiece zeroes in on EU ahead of vote51 minutes ago
-
North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons over border52 minutes ago
-
Indigenous Mexican softball team fights against machismo1 hour ago
-
Very good morning as Djokovic battles back in French Open epic1 hour ago