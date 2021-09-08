MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) One person died and another sustained injuries after a boat capsized in Russia's northwestern Murmansk, with the search for other passengers underway, an emergency service representative told Sputnik.

The boat is said to have had five people aboard.

"According to the preliminary data, one of the people who were aboard died," the official said late on Tuesday.

One more person was rescued, with the search operation still underway.