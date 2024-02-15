One dead, 10-15 injured in shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

(@FahadShabbir)

Kansas City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) One person was killed and up to 15 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, triggering panic among huge crowds of fans celebrating their team's success.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves confirmed the fatality and said between 10 and 15 people had been injured after the shooting at Union Station, just yards from where Chiefs players had addressed cheering supporters.

Police said "two armed people" had been taken into custody, while fire officials told AFP that three of the injured were in a critical condition, five serious and one with non life-threatening injuries.

After shots rang out, shocked fans scrambled to flee to safety as police worked to clear Union Station in an ugly end to what had been a joyous victory parade.

Victims were treated lying on the ground before being carried away on stretchers as crowds streamed past. The Children's Mercy hospital in the city said it had admitted patients from the shooting, but gave no further details.

"I'm angry at what happened today," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," the police chief added.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas was among VIPs at the event who were sent running for cover after shots rang out.

"I think the initial response absolutely is anger," Lucas told a news conference at the scene of the shooting.

"This is a day that a lot of people look forward to. Something they remember for a lifetime. And what they shouldn't have to remember is the threat of gun violence.

"I don't want us to have to -- in our country, for every big event -- think about a concern of being shot."

"Praying for Kansas City," City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media.

Just moments before the shooting, Mahomes and his teammates had been soaking up the adulation from a sea of red-shirted fans.

There had been no hint of trouble as hundreds of thousands of partying supporters saluted Chiefs players along a two-mile (three-kilometer) route in a procession of double-decker buses, enveloped by a blizzard of red and gold confetti.

At one stage, Mahomes, clutching a can of beer and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and several Chiefs players dismounted the buses, high-fived and took selfies with fans, many of whom lined up before dawn to snaffle prime viewing positions.