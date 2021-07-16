One Dead, 10 Injured After Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) One civilian has died and 10 others sustained injuries after a bomb went off in Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, a car exploded on the main square of the city.

The victims were delivered to a hospital.

So far, none of militant groups have claimed responsibility for the attack,

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) have stepped up their offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country.