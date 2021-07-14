UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 10 Injured In Clash Between Police, Inmates In Kandahar Prison

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

A clash between police officers and inmates in a prison in Afghanistan's Kandahar left one person dead and 10 others injured, days after the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) entered the strategic southern city, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

Last week, Taliban militants entered Kandahar, leading to a skirmish near the central prison and market. Several civilians were killed or injured.

A source earlier told Sputnik that when Taliban broke into a prison in the northwestern province of Badghis, they released inmates.

"The cause of the clash [in Kandahar prison] is not clear yet, but it went on for two hours and caused a strong reaction among inmates," the source said.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and Taliban militants has been on the rise since foreign troops began to withdraw. The Taliban intensified advances across the country and succeeded in seizing large rural areas.

