One dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in central Greece

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A fire broke out at a hotel in Kalabaka, a central Greek town, resulting in the death of the hotel owner and injuries to 10 others, the Fire Brigade reported on Monday.

The 55-year-old man died after jumping from the first floor in an attempt to escape the flames as firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Most of the injured were treated for respiratory problems, with their nationalities still under investigation. Authorities successfully evacuated 26 individuals from the building as efforts to determine the fire's cause continued.

Kalabaka is a renowned tourist destination, situated near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Meteora. The area is famed for its iconic rock formations and a complex of monasteries that date back to the 14th century, attracting visitors year-round.