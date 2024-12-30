One Dead, 10 Injured In Hotel Fire In Central Greece
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A fire broke out at a hotel in Kalabaka, a central Greek town, resulting in the death of the hotel owner and injuries to 10 others, the Fire Brigade reported on Monday.
The 55-year-old man died after jumping from the first floor in an attempt to escape the flames as firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.
Most of the injured were treated for respiratory problems, with their nationalities still under investigation. Authorities successfully evacuated 26 individuals from the building as efforts to determine the fire's cause continued.
Kalabaka is a renowned tourist destination, situated near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Meteora. The area is famed for its iconic rock formations and a complex of monasteries that date back to the 14th century, attracting visitors year-round.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From World
-
China releases report on scientific research in space station5 minutes ago
-
One dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in central Greece5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia speeds up efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency5 minutes ago
-
Direct shipping route linking east China port with Europe opens5 minutes ago
-
China says to promote high-quality development of data industry15 minutes ago
-
Xi extends condolences over passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter15 minutes ago
-
US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine55 minutes ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy55 minutes ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast1 hour ago
-
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN1 hour ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 1001 hour ago
-
Former Serbian minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident1 hour ago