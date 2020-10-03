One dead, 11 missing in northern Italy floods

One person has died and 11 others are listed as missing Saturday after severe flooding across northern Italy, officials said following torrential overnight rain

Civil protection officials said a volunteer firefighter died at Val d'Aoste during a rescue operation while regional authorities reported 11 people as missing in the Piedmont region where several villages were cut off.