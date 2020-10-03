UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, 11 Missing In Northern Italy Floods

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:39 PM

One dead, 11 missing in northern Italy floods

One person has died and 11 others are listed as missing Saturday after severe flooding across northern Italy, officials said following torrential overnight rain

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :One person has died and 11 others are listed as missing Saturday after severe flooding across northern Italy, officials said following torrential overnight rain.

Civil protection officials said a volunteer firefighter died at Val d'Aoste during a rescue operation while regional authorities reported 11 people as missing in the Piedmont region where several villages were cut off.

Related Topics

Died Italy

Recent Stories

Iran industrial zone explosion kills one

1 minute ago

Suspect involved in killing of a woman in Batapur ..

10 minutes ago

Islamia University to resume classes from Oct 12: ..

5 minutes ago

Zubair maintains lead with his six under 138 over ..

5 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh governments agree to launch local t ..

7 minutes ago

Two FDE' run colleges closed for a week due to cor ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.