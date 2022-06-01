One Dead, 13 Injured in Restaurant Explosion in Central China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A fire followed by an explosion broke out in a rice noodle restaurant in the city of Changsha in central China's Hunan province, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured, the local government said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the restaurant at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (22:30 GMT on Tuesday), according to a government statement.

Firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement officers arrived rapidly at the scene. All victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

At the time of the explosion, a large number of people were indoors, as Chinese restaurants, canteens and small cafes serve breakfast dishes from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m.

A cause of the incident has not yet been established. An investigation is underway.