One Dead, 14 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Germany

One Dead, 14 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A bus and a truck have collided in the German city of Langenhagen, the Lower Saxony state, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, local police said on Tuesday.

The only fatality is a 29-year-old female passenger of the bus, who was thrown out of window as a result of the crash. Another three passengers got serious injuries. The police opened an investigation against the bus driver into negligent homicide.

