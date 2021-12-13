UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 14 Injured In Texas Vigil Shooting - Sherrif

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) One person was killed and 14 were injured in a vigil shooting in Baytown in the southern US state of Texas, Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"(The) number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night when a vehicle approached a crowd attending a vigil for someone recently murdered and opened fire.

Homicide and firearm investigators have been deployed at the scene, according to Gonzales.

