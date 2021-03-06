UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, 18 Injured In Clashes Between Police, Protesters In Paraguay - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

One Dead, 18 Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Paraguay - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) One person died and at least 18 others suffered injuries after the Paraguayan police clashed with demonstrators during an anti-corruption rally late on Friday, the ABC Color newspaper reported.

According to the major Paraguayan newspaper, a 32-years-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed in his chest. Moreover, a teenage girl was poisoned by tear gas while another man was hit by a rubber bullet.

Meanwhile, the police said that a dozen law enforcement officers got injured during the clashes.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Man Gas

Recent Stories

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

36 minutes ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

48 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

1 hour ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

1 hour ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

1 hour ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.