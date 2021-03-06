One Dead, 18 Injured In Clashes Between Police, Protesters In Paraguay - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) One person died and at least 18 others suffered injuries after the Paraguayan police clashed with demonstrators during an anti-corruption rally late on Friday, the ABC Color newspaper reported.
According to the major Paraguayan newspaper, a 32-years-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed in his chest. Moreover, a teenage girl was poisoned by tear gas while another man was hit by a rubber bullet.
Meanwhile, the police said that a dozen law enforcement officers got injured during the clashes.