One Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting in Wisconsin Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) One person was shot fatally, two wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protests over the shooting of an African American man, Jacob Blake, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing police.

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer on August 23 and subsequently hospitalized.

His father told reporters that Blake was paralyzed, with doctors uncertain if he would be able to recover. The incident triggered a wave of protests in the city.