UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting In Wisconsin Amid Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

One Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting in Wisconsin Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) One person was shot fatally, two wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protests over the shooting of an African American man, Jacob Blake, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing police.

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer on August 23 and subsequently hospitalized.

His father told reporters that Blake was paralyzed, with doctors uncertain if he would be able to recover. The incident triggered a wave of protests in the city.

Related Topics

Police Man New York August

Recent Stories

Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln i ..

13 minutes ago

Two Civilians Killed in Turkish Drone Airstrike in ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Dar asks youths to apply for loan under Kamy ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Get More Powerful Ma ..

27 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Says Held Talks Wi ..

27 minutes ago

Mejlis of Turkmenistan adopted the Resolutions on ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.