UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 2 Missing In Landslide After Heavy Rains In Japan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:21 PM

One Dead, 2 Missing in Landslide After Heavy Rains in Japan - Reports

One person has died and two more remain unaccounted for after a landslide hit the city of Unzen in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) One person has died and two more remain unaccounted for after a landslide hit the city of Unzen in Japan's Nagasaki prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

In the morning, the fire service received a call about a hotel damaged by a landslide. The rescuers who came to the scene said two private houses were severely hit.

An unconscious woman was uncovered, but she later died in hospital. One rescued man got serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Two other people are unaccounted for.

Unzen was swept by downpours, with record 700 mm of rainfall registered over the past two days. In the next 24 hours 300 mm more of rainfall are expected.

The southwestern prefectures of Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita and Kagoshima have issued evacuation warnings for some 3 million people.

Related Topics

Fire Hotel Died Man Kumamoto Oita Kagoshima Fukuoka Nagasaki Hiroshima Japan Women Million

Recent Stories

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

4 minutes ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

31 minutes ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

10 minutes ago
 Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: ..

Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. up 1.8 pct: EIA

10 minutes ago
 NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

NATO envoys to hold urgent meeting on Afghanistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.