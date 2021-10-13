UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 21 Injured In Wake Of Typhoon Kompasu In Hong Kong - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

One Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Gov't

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) One person was killed and another sixteen were injured after typhoon Kompasu sent waves and gales crashing over Hong Kong, the local government reported on Wednesday.

"According to the Hospital Authority, as at 4.45pm (08:45 GMT) today, 21 people (10 men and 11 women) have been injured during the typhoon period and received medical treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department of public hospitals. Among them, one man has died," the government said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Observatory has replaced the previously issued eighth level (out of 10 possible) of the storm warning with the level three strong wind alert as the typhoon began moving away from Hong Kong.

The authorities said they opened 24 temporary shelters in various districts, where 255 people were accommodated while the typhoon raged.

As of 10:00 local time, typhoon Kompasu was about 390 kilometers (240 miles) southwest of Hong Kong and was moving west at a speed of about 25 kilometers per hour through the northern part of the South China Sea before making landfall at Hainan Island.

Classes in kindergartens and schools have been suspended, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has canceled morning trading, state institutions and banks have been shut, offices have mostly switched to remote work.

The authorities recommend that residents of the city take all precautions, even while they are at home.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Storm Stock Exchange China Died Alert Hong Kong Man Women All From Government

Recent Stories

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

8 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

27 minutes ago
 US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 1 ..

US to Convene Counter-Ransomware Meeting October 13-14 With 30 Participants - Of ..

10 minutes ago
 US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia Af ..

US Looking to See Follow-Up Actions From Russia After Sharing Ransomware Info - ..

10 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in ..

S.Korea's employment growth hits 7.5-year high in September

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.