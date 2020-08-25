UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, 25 People Trapped Under Collapsed Building In Western India - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:41 PM

One Dead, 25 People Trapped Under Collapsed Building in Western India - Reports

A residential building in the western Indian state of Maharashtra has collapsed, killing one person and leaving 25 others trapped under the rubble, Indian media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A residential building in the western Indian state of Maharashtra has collapsed, killing one person and leaving 25 others trapped under the rubble, Indian media reported.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, the three floors of the five-story building collapsed in the state's Raigad district on Monday evening.

The building was reportedly built about 10 years ago and was home to up to 250 people.

The National Disaster Response Force retrieved 60 residents from under the rubble during the rescue operation, which lasted over 12 hours, the broadcaster noted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences in connection with the incident.

According to local authorities, a criminal case has been launched against the building's contractor, the construction workers, and the architect.

"The contractor is responsible for the disaster and a case has been registered against him. Also, if any government officials are involved in this, strict action will be taken against them," Eknath Shinde, the Maharashtra cabinet minister of urban development, said as cited by the media outlet.

The investigation will be launched after completion of the search and rescue operations.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Interior Minister Narendra Modi Criminals Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion o ..

46 seconds ago

European stock markets extend gains at open

47 seconds ago

Russia Records 4,696 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours, ..

55 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.19 a barrel M ..

17 minutes ago

Man killed over property dispute

18 minutes ago

Power supply through 88 feeders remains suspended ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.