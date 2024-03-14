One dead, 29 rescued after Australian gold mine collapse

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Search teams pulled a body from the rubble of a collapsed Australian gold mine on Thursday, after a major rescue operation earlier freed 29 workers trapped underground.

A crew of 30 miners was working deep inside the Ballarat Gold Mine in the state of Victoria when it caved in on Wednesday evening.

While 29 of the workers were rescued within hours, a 37-year-old man was helplessly pinned by the tumbling rocks.

Emergency services toiled through the night to dig the man from the debris, some three kilometres (1.9 miles) from the mine entrance.

His body was eventually pulled from the mine on Thursday morning.

Union officials have raised questions about the mine's safety record -- there was a previous collapse in 2007 when another company owned the mine -- and the site's owner now faces a major workplace safety probe.

"It's devastating because we've lost yet another worker and no worker should be injured or die at work," said Australian Workers Union state secretary Ronnie Hayden.

"But it's even more devastating because this should have been avoided."

Hayden said the union would push state authorities to pursue a case under "industrial manslaughter" legislation.