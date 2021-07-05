UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 33 Injured From Bangkok Factory Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:55 PM





Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An explosion near Bangkok's international airport Monday left a plastics factory in flames, killing at least one firefighter and wounding 33 people as rescue workers struggled to extinguish the blaze hours later.

Heavy plumes of black smoke could be seen rising to the sky from the city's downtown 35 kilometres (21 miles) away, and by early evening the dark clouds had shrouded the Thai capital.

The blast occurred around 3 am at Ming Dih Chemical Co., located on the outskirts of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

By nightfall, more than 1,800 people had been evacuated, according to officials. At makeshift shelters, including a nearby school about nine kilometres away, elderly people in wheelchairs and families carrying masked babies waited to return home.

More Stories From World

