ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) ON-DON, September 3 (Sputnik) - One person died and 46 were injured in wildfires in several districts of the Rostov Region in the south of Russia, the regional governor said Thursday.

"A woman died in Krasnosulinsk District. Houses burned. According to the preliminary estimates, 32 people were injured in Krasnosuinks district, 14 more in Kamensk district," Vassily Golubev wrote on Instagram.