One Dead, 5 Missing Following Canadian Military Helicopter Crash Off Greek Coast - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:24 PM

One Canadian Armed Forces member is dead and five others are missing following a military helicopter crash off of the coast of Greece, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) One Canadian Armed Forces member is dead and five others are missing following a military helicopter crash off of the coast of Greece, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter on a NATO mission carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces went down with all hands in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece.

They were flying from the Canadian naval frigate HMCS Fredericton - home port of Halifax - as part of Operation REASSURANCE. One casualty was recovered and five are missing," Trudeau said at a briefing.

Your Thoughts and Comments

