BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) One person has died and another six got injured in an earthquake in southwestern China, the CCTV reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, approximately 20 tremors rocked the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, which is a part of the Yunnan province.

The strongest one with a magnitude of 6.4 was registered at 9:48 p.m. local time (13:48 GMT).

According to the broadcaster, the current information lists one person dead and six others injured. The data is being checked.