One Dead, 7 Injured In California's 3rd Mass Shooting In 3 Days - Police

Published January 24, 2023 | 07:54 PM

One Dead, 7 Injured in California's 3rd Mass Shooting in 3 Days - Police

One individual is confirmed dead and seven others injured in California's third mass shooting in three days, the Oakland Police Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) One individual is confirmed dead and seven others injured in California's third mass shooting in three days, the Oakland Police Department said.

The shooting occurred on Monday evening in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd.

"At this time, we are aware of eight victims, one who is deceased and the remaining victims were listed in stable condition," the police said late on Monday.

The incident comes amid a series of mass shootings in California this month. On January 16, in a suspected case of gang violence, six people, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby, were shot in Goshen, in the San Joaquin Valley.

On Saturday, in another case believed to involve interpersonal violence, a 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and injured nine at a ballroom dancing studio in Monterey Park, before turning his gun on himself while being pursued by police. On Monday, a 67-year-old man killed seven people and injured one at two sites in Half Moon Bay. He is in the custody of the San Mateo County police.

