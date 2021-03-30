One Dead, 7 Injured in Gas Blast in Tatarstan Apartment Block -Russia Emergencies Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) One person was killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion in an apartment block in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"According to updated information, seven people were injured, one was killed," the ministry said.

Earlier, regional emergencies services said several apartments had collapsed in a nine-story building in Zelenodolsk after a gas blast.