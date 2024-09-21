Open Menu

One Dead, 7 Missing As Heavy Rains Trigger Floods In Central Japan

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

One dead, 7 missing as heavy rains trigger floods in central Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) One person was killed and at least seven were missing on Saturday, officials said, as "unprecedented" rains triggered floods and landslides in Japan's quake-hit region of Ishikawa, where authorities told tens of thousands to evacuate.

A dozen rivers in the region, on the west coast of central Japan that was hit by a large quake on New Year's Day, had burst their banks by 11:00 am (0200 GMT), land ministry official Masaru Kojima said.

One person was killed, three people were missing and two people were seriously injured in Ishikawa, the region's government said in a statement, with two of the missing reportedly carried away by strong river currents.

Another four people, who were working for the land ministry to restore a road in Wajima, were also missing, ministry official Koji Yamamoto told AFP.

"About 60 people have been working to restore a road hit by the quake but a landslide occurred" on Saturday morning, Yamamoto said.

"I asked (contractors) to check the safety of workers... but we are still unable to contact four people," he said.

Rescue workers were on their way to the site but were "blocked by landslides".

About 20 workers were taking shelter inside a tunnel they had been working to restore, Yamamoto said.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said as many as 10 people were missing in Wajima.

Many buildings were inundated, with landslides blocking roads, some 6,000 households without power and an unknown number of households without running water, the Ishikawa government said.

Communication services were also cut for some people, operators said.

The cities of Wajima and Suzu, as well as Noto town, ordered about 44,700 residents to evacuate, officials said.

Another 16,700 residents in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures north of Ishikawa were also told to evacuate, the fire and disaster management agency said.

- 'Life-threatening situation' -

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it issued its highest-level warning for Ishikawa, advising of a "life-threatening situation".

The areas under the warning were seeing "heavy rain of unprecedented levels", JMA forecaster Satoshi Sugimoto told reporters, adding "it is a situation in which you have to secure your safety immediately".

More than 120 millimetres (4.7 inches) of rainfall per hour was recorded in Wajima in the morning, the heaviest rain since comparative data became available in 1929.

Footage on NHK showed an entire street submerged in Wajima.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government "to do its best in disaster management with saving people's lives as the first priority", top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Self-Defense Force personnel have been sent to the Ishikawa region to join rescue workers, he said.

Wajima and Suzu, in central Japan's Noto peninsula, were among the areas hardest hit by the huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people.

The region is still reeling from the magnitude 7.5 quake that toppled buildings, ripped up roads and sparked a major fire.

Parts of Japan have seen unprecedented rainfall in recent years, with floods and landslides sometimes causing casualties.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in the country and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Water Road Yamagata Niigata Japan SITE From Government Best Top Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

4 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

5 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

6 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

19 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

19 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

19 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World