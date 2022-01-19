One Dead, 8 Injured in Building Explosion, Collapse in New York Borough of Bronx - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) One person has died and eight people sustained injuries as a result of the explosion and collapse of a building building in the borough of Bronx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"Right now we have eight injured, one fatality.

Our hearts go out to the family members of the loss of life," Adams said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The mayor also said that two people who sustained injuries are in a serious condition and the investigation into the reasons for the explosion is ongoing.

New York Fire Department Chief of Operations John Hodgens said during the press briefing that the buildings adjacent to the collapsed building will have to be demolished.