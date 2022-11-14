One Dead, 8 Injured in Iranian Shelling of Iraqi Kurdistan - Kurdish Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) One person was killed and eight others were wounded, including members of Kurdish parties, as a result of an Iranian missile strike on Iraqi Kurdistan, regional Health Minister Saman Barzanji said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, three missiles hit the headquarters of the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDPI, banned in Iran) in the city of Koye in Erbil province in north Iraq, mayor Tariq Haidari told the Rudaw broadcaster. Three more drones attacked the bases of the Komala party (banned in Iran) in the Sulaymaniyah province, according to media reports. The city of Sidakan on the border with Iran, where the bases of the two aforementioned parties are also located, was reportedly shelled.

"At least one person was killed and eight were injured as a result of the shelling," Barzanji told the broadcaster.

The attack on groups opposed to Tehran was carried out by the Iranian military using drones and missiles, an Iranian military source told the Fars news agency.

Fighters of the Peshmerga forces of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan were reportedly among the wounded.

Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani condemned the attack.

In October, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that anti-Iranian terrorist groups located in Iraqi Kurdistan were directly linked to participants in the recent riots in Iran, which began in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. The minister also blamed the Komala and KDPI parties.

In October, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) launched a four-stage military operation against armed anti-Iranian Kurdish groups located in northern Iraq. The IRGC air and ground forces participated in the operation, during which they carried out targeted strikes with the help of aviation and kamikaze drones.