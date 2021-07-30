One Dead After Bus With Football Team Hit by Bomb in Somalia - Reports

A bus carrying a football team has been blown up in the southern Somali city of Kismayo, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A bus carrying a football team has been blown up in the southern Somali city of Kismayo, media reported on Friday.

The Garowe Online outlet said the incident resulted in the death of one person, while another ten were injured.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed blamed the incident on Al-Shabaab, a militant group linked to al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).