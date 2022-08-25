UrduPoint.com

One Dead After Meningococcal Outbreak In Toronto - Public Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 11:01 PM

One Dead After Meningococcal Outbreak in Toronto - Public Health Agency

Toronto has confirmed three cases of meningococcal disease including one fatality, the city's public health agency said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Toronto has confirmed three cases of meningococcal disease including one fatality, the city's public health agency said on Thursday.

"Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed three cases of invasive bacterial meningococcal disease in Toronto. The three affected individuals, who are between 20 and 30 years old, began experiencing symptoms between July 15 and July 17 and were born outside of Canada in countries not providing childhood immunization against meningococcal disease. One of the individuals has died," the agency said in a statement.

The city's health authority has not been able to correlate the cases, although all three cases were from the serogroup C, a rare strain of the disease, the statement added.

TPH calls on citizens aged between 20-36, to verify their health records to ensure they have received a jab of the meningococcal vaccine.

Commonly known as the cause for meningitis, the meningococcal disease is often fatal if left untreated.

The disease can also result in sepsis, a dangerous condition in which the human body reacts by injuring its own tissues and organs, while fighting an infection.

Related Topics

Canada Died Toronto July All From

Recent Stories

Argentine President Says Received Death Threat

Argentine President Says Received Death Threat

46 seconds ago
 Protection of life, property top priority of polic ..

Protection of life, property top priority of police: CPO

50 seconds ago
 Bulgaria Opposes Blanket EU Ban on Russian Travele ..

Bulgaria Opposes Blanket EU Ban on Russian Travelers - Reports

51 seconds ago
 Thar Coal to generate 2600 MW electricity this yea ..

Thar Coal to generate 2600 MW electricity this year: Khurram Dastgir

55 seconds ago
 COVID-19 Death Toll in 2022 Reaches 1Mln - WHO Chi ..

COVID-19 Death Toll in 2022 Reaches 1Mln - WHO Chief

5 minutes ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.