One Dead After Meningococcal Outbreak in Toronto - Public Health Agency

Toronto has confirmed three cases of meningococcal disease including one fatality, the city's public health agency said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Toronto has confirmed three cases of meningococcal disease including one fatality, the city's public health agency said on Thursday.

"Toronto Public Health (TPH) has confirmed three cases of invasive bacterial meningococcal disease in Toronto. The three affected individuals, who are between 20 and 30 years old, began experiencing symptoms between July 15 and July 17 and were born outside of Canada in countries not providing childhood immunization against meningococcal disease. One of the individuals has died," the agency said in a statement.

The city's health authority has not been able to correlate the cases, although all three cases were from the serogroup C, a rare strain of the disease, the statement added.

TPH calls on citizens aged between 20-36, to verify their health records to ensure they have received a jab of the meningococcal vaccine.

Commonly known as the cause for meningitis, the meningococcal disease is often fatal if left untreated.

The disease can also result in sepsis, a dangerous condition in which the human body reacts by injuring its own tissues and organs, while fighting an infection.