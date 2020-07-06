ROSTOV-ON-DON (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) ON-DON (Russia), July 6 (Sputnik) - One person has been confirmed dead after a private Mi-2 helicopter that was being used for working on rice paddies near the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don made a rough landing, the regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.

"In the settlement of Kirsalovo, a private Mi-2 helicopter conducted a heavy landing while working on rice paddies," a ministry representative told journalists.

According to preliminary research, an engine failure caused the crash.

One person has been confirmed dead and another person has suffered injuries, according to the ministry.

A representative from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations later told Sputnik that an operation is ongoing to lift the crashed helicopter from a pool of water in the fields.

"At present, rescuers have begun a recovery operation to lift the helicopter," the ministry representative said.

The ministry has confirmed that 17 rescuers are at the scene of the incident aiding with the recovery.