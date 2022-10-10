WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a pickup truck rammed through a crowd outside a bar in the US state of Colorado, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

A 29-year-old man drove a pickup truck through a crowd in the city of Golden at around 01:43 a.m. local time on Sunday (07:43 GMT), after an altercation outside a bar.

"When deputies arrived, one male victim was unconscious and later pronounced deceased on scene, four additional male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and three other victims with minor injuries remained on scene for interviews with deputies and investigators," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, the suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

"Witnesses reported an altercation occurred outside the Rock Rest Lodge just prior to the hit and run," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office specified, adding that it appears that the suspect "intentionally drove into the victims, striking at least 8 individuals, including restaurant employees."

The suspect was taken into custody along with the owner of the pickup truck, who also faces charges. The owner of the vehicle was one of the two passengers inside the truck at the time of the hit and run, according to police.