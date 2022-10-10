UrduPoint.com

One Dead After Pickup Truck Plows Into Crowd In Colorado - Sheriff's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 05:10 AM

One Dead After Pickup Truck Plows Into Crowd in Colorado - Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a pickup truck rammed through a crowd outside a bar in the US state of Colorado, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

A 29-year-old man drove a pickup truck through a crowd in the city of Golden at around 01:43 a.m. local time on Sunday (07:43 GMT), after an altercation outside a bar.

"When deputies arrived, one male victim was unconscious and later pronounced deceased on scene, four additional male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and three other victims with minor injuries remained on scene for interviews with deputies and investigators," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday statement.

According to the release, the suspect was taken into custody and faces charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

"Witnesses reported an altercation occurred outside the Rock Rest Lodge just prior to the hit and run," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office specified, adding that it appears that the suspect "intentionally drove into the victims, striking at least 8 individuals, including restaurant employees."

The suspect was taken into custody along with the owner of the pickup truck, who also faces charges. The owner of the vehicle was one of the two passengers inside the truck at the time of the hit and run, according to police.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Vehicle Man Male Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.