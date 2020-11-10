UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead After Plane With Tonne Of Cocaine Aboard Crashed In Guatemala - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

One Dead After Plane With Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Crashed in Guatemala - Police

A plane with a tonne of cocaine aboard crashed in the Guatemalan municipality of Champerico, killing one person, the Guatemalan national police reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A plane with a tonne of cocaine aboard crashed in the Guatemalan municipality of Champerico, killing one person, the Guatemalan national police reported on Tuesday.

"(Drug Enforcement Division) police found 1,028 bags of cocaine aboard the crashed plane. There is one person dead, two foreigners are detained," the Guatemalan National Police said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the plane had arrived in the country's airspace from Venezuela.

The plane crashed in the municipality of Champerico in the Retalhuleu department in southwestern Guatemala.

During an inspection of the plane, 1,28 tonnes of drugs were found on board, which could cost up to $14 million on the black market.

In addition, the police found in the plane various documents, mobile and satellite phones, a radio transmitter, a tablet, $16,000 and 59,000 Colombian pesos in cash, as well as several meters of cable with spotlights, which are supposed to light an airstrip.

According to the police, the plane belonged to a 27-year-old Guatemalan who died at the scene. The two detainees are reportedly a 60-year-old Mexican and a 23-year-old Colombian.

Related Topics

Dead Police Mobile Drugs Facebook Died Retalhuleu Guatemala Venezuela Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

59 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

2 minutes ago

Work on Old Bannu Road dualization project continu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan among a few countries that manage Covid-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Trial of 3 Men Linked to 2017 Catalonia Terror Att ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC, ADQ launch TA’ZIZ joint venture to drive ..

21 minutes ago

PIA announces Umra Flights from different local de ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.