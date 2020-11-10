One Dead After Plane With Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Crashed in Guatemala - Police

A plane with a tonne of cocaine aboard crashed in the Guatemalan municipality of Champerico, killing one person, the Guatemalan national police reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A plane with a tonne of cocaine aboard crashed in the Guatemalan municipality of Champerico, killing one person, the Guatemalan national police reported on Tuesday.

"(Drug Enforcement Division) police found 1,028 bags of cocaine aboard the crashed plane. There is one person dead, two foreigners are detained," the Guatemalan National Police said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the plane had arrived in the country's airspace from Venezuela.

The plane crashed in the municipality of Champerico in the Retalhuleu department in southwestern Guatemala.

During an inspection of the plane, 1,28 tonnes of drugs were found on board, which could cost up to $14 million on the black market.

In addition, the police found in the plane various documents, mobile and satellite phones, a radio transmitter, a tablet, $16,000 and 59,000 Colombian pesos in cash, as well as several meters of cable with spotlights, which are supposed to light an airstrip.

According to the police, the plane belonged to a 27-year-old Guatemalan who died at the scene. The two detainees are reportedly a 60-year-old Mexican and a 23-year-old Colombian.