One Dead After Taxi Falls Into Yauza River In Moscow - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:31 PM

One Dead After Taxi Falls Into Yauza River in Moscow - Emergency Services

A taxi fell into the Yauza river in Moscow on Wednesday, killing the driver and impeding traffic flow along the embankments of Nikoloyamskaya and Kostomarovskaya, local emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A taxi fell into the Yauza river in Moscow on Wednesday, killing the driver and impeding traffic flow along the embankments of Nikoloyamskaya and Kostomarovskaya, local emergency services told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the driver is dead, divers have pulled his body out of the water.

A crane is on operation now at the scene to pull the car out of the river," a representative of the emergency services said, adding that the incident created a half-a-mile long gridlock along the Nikoloyamskaya and Kostomarovskaya embankments.

The accident happened near a building at 17 Nastavnichesky pereulok. According to the emergency service, the car broke through a metal fence and plunged into the Yauza river.

More Stories From World

