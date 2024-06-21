One Dead After Thursday's Tax Protests In Kenyan Capital
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A man died after mass demonstrations against proposed tax hikes in the Kenyan capital Thursday, police said, with Amnesty International saying it was a protester who had been shot.
Led largely by Gen-Z Kenyans, the protests began in Nairobi earlier this week before spreading nationwide, galvanised by widespread discontent over President William Ruto's economic policies as many already grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.
Thursday's demonstrations in Nairobi were mostly peaceful, but officers fired tear gas and water canon throughout the day in an attempt to disperse people who gathered to protest near parliament.
"We received information yesterday about the death of a demonstrator, an investigation is under way, our agents are on the ground to investigate," the Independent Policing Oversight Authority told AFP on Friday.
According to a police report seen by AFP, a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital in Nairobi's central district at around 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) "unconscious with a thigh injury" before "succumbing" to his injuries, without giving further details.
Mathias Kinyoda, spokesman for Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP that "one demonstrator was shot yesterday in the CBD (central business district) as he was trying to run away from the police".
Kinyoda said the person had died.
He said that the shooter "was wearing plain clothes but he was accompanying the police", and called for an investigation.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
More Stories From World
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire12 minutes ago
-
US supports 'direct' talks between India, Pakistan: State Dept12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower22 minutes ago
-
WHO announces global resurgence of cholera1 hour ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in wildfires in southeastern Turkey: minister2 hours ago
-
Israel-Hezbollah hostilities fan fears of widening Gaza war3 hours ago
-
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match3 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion3 hours ago
-
South Korea fires warning shots after new border incursion4 hours ago
-
US philanthropist Melinda French Gates endorses Biden5 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges int'l instrument to counter cyberwarfare, recalls Indian network's disinformation dri ..5 hours ago
-
Drones: new terror tool for Colombian guerrillas5 hours ago