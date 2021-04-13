UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Another In Critical Condition Due To Blood Clots After J&J Vaccine - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:49 PM

One Dead, Another in Critical Condition Due to Blood Clots After J&J Vaccine - White House

One patient in the United States has died and another one remains in critical condition due to blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, director of the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) One patient in the United States has died and another one remains in critical condition due to blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, director of the US food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks told reporters on Tuesday.

"One case was fatal, and one patient is in critical condition," Marks said during a virtual press briefing.

Related Topics

Died United States Blood

Recent Stories

MD &amp; CEO inaugurates DEWA Subsidiary Governanc ..

6 minutes ago

US Afghanistan Envoy Urges Taliban to Attend Confe ..

1 minute ago

Senators Demand FBI Probe of Biden Pentagon Nomine ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Assures Safety of Treated Fukushima Water to ..

2 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.