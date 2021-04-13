One Dead, Another in Critical Condition Due to Blood Clots After J&J Vaccine - White House

One patient in the United States has died and another one remains in critical condition due to blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, director of the US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) One patient in the United States has died and another one remains in critical condition due to blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, director of the US food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks told reporters on Tuesday.

"One case was fatal, and one patient is in critical condition," Marks said during a virtual press briefing.