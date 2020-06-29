One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting Near Protest Zone in US City of Seattle - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in the US city of Seattle are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the latest in a series of attacks near the city's so called CHOP zone occupied by anti-police protesters, Fox News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Police in the US city of Seattle are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the latest in a series of attacks near the city's so called CHOP zone occupied by anti-police protesters, Fox News reported on Monday.

One of the victims, both male, died after being taken to Harborview Medical Center's Emergency Department, the report said, citing a hospital spokesperson.

Police earlier said via Twitter that they were investigating the incident.

"Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available," the Seattle police department tweeted.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg told KIRO 7 television news that one man arrived at about 3:15 a.m. by private vehicle followed by the second man at about 3:30 a.m., who was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics. The second man who arrived later died from his injuries.

Last week, three people were shot within 48 hours, including a 19-year-old man who died, according to police reports.

City efforts to dismantle the Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone - also known as CHOP - have thus far been thwarted by protesters, who reportedly blocked authorities from reaching the victim who was fatally wounded in last week's shootings.