UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Another Injured In Shooting Near Protest Zone In US City Of Seattle - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

One Dead, Another Injured in Shooting Near Protest Zone in US City of Seattle - Reports

Police in the US city of Seattle are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the latest in a series of attacks near the city's so called CHOP zone occupied by anti-police protesters, Fox News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Police in the US city of Seattle are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured in the latest in a series of attacks near the city's so called CHOP zone occupied by anti-police protesters, Fox News reported on Monday.

One of the victims, both male, died after being taken to Harborview Medical Center's Emergency Department, the report said, citing a hospital spokesperson.

Police earlier said via Twitter that they were investigating the incident.

"Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available," the Seattle police department tweeted.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg told KIRO 7 television news that one man arrived at about 3:15 a.m. by private vehicle followed by the second man at about 3:30 a.m., who was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics. The second man who arrived later died from his injuries.

Last week, three people were shot within 48 hours, including a 19-year-old man who died, according to police reports.

City efforts to dismantle the Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone - also known as CHOP - have thus far been thwarted by protesters, who reportedly blocked authorities from reaching the victim who was fatally wounded in last week's shootings.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Protest Police Twitter Vehicle Died Man Male Capitol Hill Seattle TV From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

21 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

36 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Greece Launches Int'l Tender to Concede Use of Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.