MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A dead body was found at a site of a collapsed industrial building in Russia's Kaluga region, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Under the rubble, the body of a man, presumably the owner of the building, was found.

The search continues, according to some information, two people could have been trapped inside the building the owner of the building and his son," the department's spokesperson said.

A massive snowfall hit the European part Russia on Friday night which resulted in traffic jams, road accidents, flight cancellations en masse and other issues.

Separately, a tennis court structure inside a shopping center in Shchyolkovo, a city in the Moscow Region, deflated due to air leakage, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that there were no people inside during the incident.