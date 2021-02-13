UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead As Building Collapses Amid Snowfall In Russia's Kaluga Region - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

One Dead as Building Collapses Amid Snowfall in Russia's Kaluga Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A dead body was found at a site of a collapsed industrial building in Russia's Kaluga region, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Under the rubble, the body of a man, presumably the owner of the building, was found.

The search continues, according to some information, two people could have been trapped inside the building ” the owner of the building and his son," the department's spokesperson said.

A massive snowfall hit the European part Russia on Friday night which resulted in traffic jams, road accidents, flight cancellations en masse and other issues.

Separately, a tennis court structure inside a shopping center in Shchyolkovo, a city in the Moscow Region, deflated due to air leakage, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that there were no people inside during the incident.

Related Topics

Tennis Dead Moscow Russia Road Traffic Man Kaluga SITE Court

Recent Stories

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

16 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

4 minutes ago

Man shot dead in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.