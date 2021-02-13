(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A dead body was found at a site of a collapsed industrial building in Russia's Kaluga region, the local department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Under the rubble, the body of a man, presumably the owner of the building, was found.

The search continues, according to some information, two people could have been trapped inside the building ” the owner of the building and his son," the department's spokesperson said.

A massive snowfall hit the European part Russia on Friday night which resulted in traffic jams, road accidents, flight cancellations en masse and other issues.

Separately, a tennis court structure inside a shopping center in Shchyolkovo, a city in the Moscow Region, deflated due to air leakage, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that there were no people inside during the incident.