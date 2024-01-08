Open Menu

One Dead As Cold Weather Hits Greece

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A 66-year-old German national lost her life on Sunday in southwestern Greece as a cold weather front was sweeping through the country.

The victim was taking a stroll by the sea in Kyparissia town with her husband when she was swept away by waves, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

The couple was living in a nearby village.

Due to strong winds and heavy rainfall ferries remained docked for hours at several ports during the weekend, while material damages were reported in many regions.

Northern suburbs of Athens were also affected by strong winds which knocked down trees and caused power cuts, according to ERT.

