One Dead As London-Singapore Flight Hits Severe Turbulence
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
One person died and 30 were injured Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok
Flight tracking data suggested the plane dropped more than 1,800 metres (6,000 feet) in just five minutes over the Andaman Sea, west of Thailand, causing multiple head injuries to those on board.
It is the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.
Singapore Airlines said flight SQ321 took off from London's Heathrow airport and "encountered severe turbulence en route".
"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said in a statement.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, the director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the passenger who died was a 73-year-old British man.
Most of the injuries were caused by blows to the head, Kittipong said, adding that seven of the injured were in a critical condition.
In total, 30 passengers and crew were injured in the incident, the airport and airline said.
"We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight. We are providing all necessary assistance during this difficult time," Singapore Airlines said.
The incident came as parts of Thailand were buffeted by thunderstorms as the country's annual rainy season gets underway.
"At 3:35 pm the airport received a distress call from the Singapore Airlines flight saying there were passengers on board injured by turbulence, and requesting an emergency landing," Suvarnabhumi Airport said in a statement.
