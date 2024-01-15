One Dead As Storm Hits French Indian Ocean Island
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Hundreds of thousands of people on France's Indian Ocean island of Reunion hunkered down in their homes under a strict lockdown on Monday as a devastating storm that has already left one dead started to rip along its north.
Cyclone Belal hit Reunion, one of France's overseas territories that span the globe from the Caribbean to the Pacific, moving in from the northwest packing "extreme winds", according to France's national weather service, Meteo-France.
"The eye of the storm is passing along the northern and northeastern coast this afternoon," it said in its latest public bulletin.
Belal was not, however, expected to become an intense tropical cyclone, or cause devastation further inland, contrary to earlier fears.
"We're by no means done with this storm, but it's not reaching cataclysmic levels," said prefect Jerome Filippini, the island's top Paris-appointed official.
"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Filippini said, "if Belal is good enough not to bring any bad surprises by tonight (Monday) or tomorrow morning."
