Open Menu

One Dead As Storm Hits French Indian Ocean Island

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

One dead as storm hits French Indian Ocean island

SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Hundreds of thousands of people on France's Indian Ocean island of Reunion hunkered down in their homes under a strict lockdown on Monday as a devastating storm that has already left one dead started to rip along its north.

Cyclone Belal hit Reunion, one of France's overseas territories that span the globe from the Caribbean to the Pacific, moving in from the northwest packing "extreme winds", according to France's national weather service, Meteo-France.

"The eye of the storm is passing along the northern and northeastern coast this afternoon," it said in its latest public bulletin.

Belal was not, however, expected to become an intense tropical cyclone, or cause devastation further inland, contrary to earlier fears.

"We're by no means done with this storm, but it's not reaching cataclysmic levels," said prefect Jerome Filippini, the island's top Paris-appointed official.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Filippini said, "if Belal is good enough not to bring any bad surprises by tonight (Monday) or tomorrow morning."

Related Topics

India Dead Weather Storm France From Top

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

48 seconds ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

8 minutes ago
 PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing f ..

PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field

21 minutes ago
 ECP urges all political parties to submit list of ..

ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats

29 minutes ago
 Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

3 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

4 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

23 hours ago

More Stories From World