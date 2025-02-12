Open Menu

One Dead As Train Collides With Lorry In Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:20 AM

One dead as train collides with lorry in Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An intercity train collided with a lorry at a crossing in Germany Tuesday, leaving one person dead and 25 injured, emergency services and the Deutsche Bahn (DB) train company said.

DB said the accident happened at around 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) at a road crossing in Hamburg's southern Roenneburg area on the route towards Bremen, adding that "one person was fatally injured" and that others were hurt.

The fire department of the northern city-state of Hamburg confirmed the death to AFP and, later updating the casualty toll, said 25 people were injured, six of them seriously.

According to the Bild daily, around 300 people were on board the inter-city express train at the time of the accident.

The Hamburger Abendblatt daily reported that the truck belonged to a company making railway tracks.

Pictures of the aftermath showed track components and debris strewn around the site, and extensive damage to the lorry.

DB said it was "supporting the authorities in any way we can in investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident".

