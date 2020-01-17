UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Dozens Injured At India Bull-taming Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

One dead, dozens injured at India bull-taming festival

A villager was gored to death during a traditional bull-taming festival in southern India, underlining the dangers of the bloody sport

Madurai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A villager was gored to death during a traditional bull-taming festival in southern India, underlining the dangers of the bloody sport.

P. Murugan, 40, was trampled Thursday by a running bull who was agitated by the noise of drums, a local police official told AFP.

"Murugan tried to catch the bull but it trampled him to death," he said.

Bull-taming is extremely popular in rural pockets of Tamil Nadu where every year hundreds of men try to hold the hump of the beasts and run, as spectators cheer raucously at events held across the state.

As many as 66 men were injured in the city of Madurai, 37 of them bull tamers and the rest owners and spectators, local media reports said.

A female spectator was also injured when a bull hit her near the exit to a venue, the Press Trust of India reported.

Images showed men in colourful jerseys trying to grab the bulls who swayed their long horns and gnarled in fury.

India's Supreme Court had outlawed the practice in 2014 after a plea by animal rights groups.

However, the sport was reinstated in 2017 after days of massive protests following which the Tamil Nadu government stepped in and declared bull-taming was part of the state's culture and identity.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has been campaigning for an end to the "abusive" practice, says its past investigations had revealed the bulls were treated with utmost cruelty.

"Their tails were bitten, twisted, and yanked to force them to run towards the menacing crowd," it said in a report last year.

"Panicked bulls fled onto village streets, injuring onlookers and even goring some to death."

Related Topics

India Injured Supreme Court Police Madurai Turkish Lira 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Putin to attend Libya peace conference

2 minutes ago

RDIF Invested, Jointly With Partners, $5.94Bln in ..

2 minutes ago

Title, not invincible tag, the most important goal ..

2 minutes ago

'Nursing magazine to be new chapter in medical edu ..

2 minutes ago

Train stopover at Samba railway station

6 minutes ago

80% public awareness on 'Climate Change' reached i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.