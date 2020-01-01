(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :One person died , three people suffered amputations and dozens were injured by firecrackers during New Year's Eve celebrations across Italy , local media reported Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man died after falling 100 meters into a ravine while trying to put out a fire sparked by firecrackers in the mountains of the central Marche region, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The young man had been ringing in the New Year with friends at a scenic mountain location called Dito del Diavolo (Italian for the Devil's Finger), ANSA said.

In Milan, a 23-year-old and a 14-year-old suffered hand amputations after trying to set off firecrackers in the city streets, ANSA reported.

In the city of Frascati near Rome, a 36-year-old man had to have the fingers of his right hand amputated after a firecracker exploded in his hand, La Repubblica newspaper reported.

In the southern Puglia and Calabria regions, two people were hospitalized with eye injuries, the paper reported.

Another 48 people were injured by firecrackers and fireworks in and around the southern city of Naples, TGCom 24 private broadcaster reported, citing police numbers.

Another 12 people are reported to have been injured by firecrackers in and around Rome, including four children aged 5-12, according to ANSA.

Firefighters carried out 686 interventions over New Year's Eve across Italy, up from 658 during the previous year-end celebrations, the National Fire Department reported on Twitter.