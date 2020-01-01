UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Dozens Injured By Firecrackers During New Year's Celebrations In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:25 PM

One dead, dozens injured by firecrackers during New Year's celebrations in Italy

One person died, three people suffered amputations and dozens were injured by firecrackers during New Year's Eve celebrations across Italy, local media reported Wednesday

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :One person died, three people suffered amputations and dozens were injured by firecrackers during New Year's Eve celebrations across Italy, local media reported Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man died after falling 100 meters into a ravine while trying to put out a fire sparked by firecrackers in the mountains of the central Marche region, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The young man had been ringing in the New Year with friends at a scenic mountain location called Dito del Diavolo (Italian for the Devil's Finger), ANSA said.

In Milan, a 23-year-old and a 14-year-old suffered hand amputations after trying to set off firecrackers in the city streets, ANSA reported.

In the city of Frascati near Rome, a 36-year-old man had to have the fingers of his right hand amputated after a firecracker exploded in his hand, La Repubblica newspaper reported.

In the southern Puglia and Calabria regions, two people were hospitalized with eye injuries, the paper reported.

Another 48 people were injured by firecrackers and fireworks in and around the southern city of Naples, TGCom 24 private broadcaster reported, citing police numbers.

Another 12 people are reported to have been injured by firecrackers in and around Rome, including four children aged 5-12, according to ANSA.

Firefighters carried out 686 interventions over New Year's Eve across Italy, up from 658 during the previous year-end celebrations, the National Fire Department reported on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Twitter Died Young Naples Milan Rome Man Italy Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

16 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

42 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams detect 178 ..

29 seconds ago

Steps being taken to provide best health services ..

30 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman calls on Chief Minister

32 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board accelerates its anti-e ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.