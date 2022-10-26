UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Sudanese Protest On Coup Anniversary - Medics

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 01:00 AM

One Dead, Dozens Injured in Sudanese Protest on Coup Anniversary - Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) One person was killed and dozens injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Sudan, the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sudan was engulfed by mass opposition protests timed to the first anniversary of the military coup, as a result of which Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted from his post.

According to local media, tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in demonstrations across the country. Peaceful protests were coordinated with the military, but gradually they escalated into clashes.

"Some time ago, a citizen, whose identity has not yet been established, was martyred after he was hit by a car belonging to regime forces in Omdurman," the committee said on Twitter.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the hand over of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

In early July, Burhan said that the military was not going to be involved in the national dialogue between rival groups to "provide an opportunity for the revolutionary and national political forces to conduct a dialogue among themselves."

Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Twitter Car Omdurman Sudan January July October Post Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

33 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

33 minutes ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

38 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

50 minutes ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

50 minutes ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.