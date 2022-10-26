One Dead, Dozens Injured in Sudanese Protest on Coup Anniversary - Medics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) One person was killed and dozens injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Sudan, the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sudan was engulfed by mass opposition protests timed to the first anniversary of the military coup, as a result of which Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted from his post.

According to local media, tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters took part in demonstrations across the country. Peaceful protests were coordinated with the military, but gradually they escalated into clashes.

"Some time ago, a citizen, whose identity has not yet been established, was martyred after he was hit by a car belonging to regime forces in Omdurman," the committee said on Twitter.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the hand over of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

In early July, Burhan said that the military was not going to be involved in the national dialogue between rival groups to "provide an opportunity for the revolutionary and national political forces to conduct a dialogue among themselves."

Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.