One Dead, Eight Wounded In Blast At Czech Military Base
Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) A soldier was killed and eight people were wounded in an explosion on Monday at a Czech military base used to train Ukrainian troops, officials said.
The blast occurred at around midday at the Libava military training area near the city of Olomouc, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of the capital Prague.
"One professional soldier died during an explosion at the Libava military training area," the Czech army said on X.
"Seven professional soldiers and one civilian employee were transported to military and university hospitals in Olomouc," it added.
The Czech army has been training Ukrainian soldiers at Libava since late 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.
Military police spokeswoman Katerina Mlynkova told AFP the wounded "were not foreigners".
The army said on X that "unspecified ammunition had exploded", without giving any further details.
Olomouc University Hospital spokesman Adam Fritscher told AFP the facility had admitted two patients brought in from the base by helicopter.
"They suffered moderate injuries and their lives are not in danger," he added.
Fritscher said earlier that six patients taken by ambulance to an army hospital in Olomouc and another was treated at the base.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US12 seconds ago
-
Paris: the canvas for sporting greatness10 minutes ago
-
Search for dozens feared missing after deadly migrant shipwrecks off Italy20 minutes ago
-
PM, Sheikh Ahmad exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Kuwait20 minutes ago
-
Once fruitful, Libyan village suffers climate crisis20 minutes ago
-
PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues50 minutes ago
-
PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues50 minutes ago
-
British racing's shop window Royal Ascot 'needs more prize money'1 hour ago
-
'Outsiders,' 'Stereophonic' top Tony Awards1 hour ago
-
Extreme heat prompts Saudi govt to suspend Rami rituals,2 hours ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart agree to redouble efforts for permanent ceasefire in Gaza2 hours ago
-
McIlroy silence speaks volumes after US Open collapse3 hours ago