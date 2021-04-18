One Dead, Five Injured in Shooting in Columbus - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) One woman died and five people were injured in a shooting that occurred at a shopping plaza in US city of Columbus on Saturday where a memorial was held to commemorate a victim of a homicide that happened one year prior at the same location, media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the shooter is unknown.

An onlooker who lives in the area told the daily newspaper that someone traveling by in a vehicle opened fire on people that have gathered for the vigil and then drove away.

The vigil was held one year since the shooting on April 17, 2020, that took the life of Jarrin Hickman, 28, in what authorities called a drug deal gone bad.

According to Columbus police Lieutenant Dan Hargus, all five injured people are in stable condition. An investigation is underway.