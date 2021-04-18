UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Five Injured In Shooting In Columbus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

One Dead, Five Injured in Shooting in Columbus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) One woman died and five people were injured in a shooting that occurred at a shopping plaza in US city of Columbus on Saturday where a memorial was held to commemorate a victim of a homicide that happened one year prior at the same location, media reported on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the shooter is unknown.

An onlooker who lives in the area told the daily newspaper that someone traveling by in a vehicle opened fire on people that have gathered for the vigil and then drove away.

The vigil was held one year since the shooting on April 17, 2020, that took the life of Jarrin Hickman, 28, in what authorities called a drug deal gone bad.

According to Columbus police Lieutenant Dan Hargus, all five injured people are in stable condition. An investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Vehicle Died Same Columbus April Women Sunday 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.