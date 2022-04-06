UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Four Hurt In Greek Covid Hospital Ward Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 09:02 PM

One dead, four hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

One person died Wednesday and another four were hurt in an explosion at a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece's main hospitals, officials said

Thessaloniki, Greece, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :One person died Wednesday and another four were hurt in an explosion at a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece's main hospitals, officials said.

"A strong explosion was heard and everyone jumped out... we've never seen anything like this," a staff member at Papanikolaou hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki told state agency ANA.

The fire department said two men had suffered major burns in the incident, while Nikos Kapravelos, director of one the hospital's intensive care units, had earlier told AFP that two other patients suffered smoke inhalation.

Thirty-five people had to be evacuated, the fire department added, noting that the explosion and ensuing fire had caused significant damage to the ward.

Local reports said a patient lit a cigarette in the ward, setting off an explosion through his oxygen supply.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris, who rushed to the scene, said that the consequences would have been more serious had staff not quickly shut off the oxygen elsewhere in the building.

The hospital remained in operation and the causes of the incident were under investigation, he added.

Stavros Tryfon, head of the hospital's pulmonary department, told reporters the man killed in the blast had been "vaporised".

Television footage showed at least two windows blown out at the back of the building, with dark smoke billowing out.

A member of staff told AFP: "A doctor who responded saw a man on fire, and a patient trying to help him.""The ward was destroyed," she told AFP.

The fire department said it had despatched 30 firemen and 11 fire engines to the scene.

Related Topics

Fire Doctor Died Thessaloniki Man Greece

Recent Stories

Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugee ..

Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugees from southeast Ukraine

30 seconds ago
 US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanction ..

US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanctions violations

31 seconds ago
 Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate t ..

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

33 seconds ago
 NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'months, e ..

NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'months, even years'

34 seconds ago
 Kyiv tells residents of east Ukraine to evacuate ' ..

Kyiv tells residents of east Ukraine to evacuate 'now'

3 minutes ago
 Sustained bombardment seen in Severodonetsk: AFP

Sustained bombardment seen in Severodonetsk: AFP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.