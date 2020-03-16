One Dead, Four Injured After Motorcycle Explosion in Syria's Hasakah At least one person has been killed in a motorcycle bomb attack that left at least four other people injured in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, according to state television on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) At least one person has been killed in a motorcycle bomb attack that left at least four other people injured in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, according to state television on Monday.

"One civilian was killed, four were injured in a motorcycle bombing in the city of Ash Shaddadi in southern Hasakah," the Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

This is the latest bombing attack in the northeastern province, as the state news agency SANA on Thursday reported a car bomb in the village of Tell Halaf that killed several people.

Russian and Turkish troops conduct joint patrols in Hasakah province. A joint patrol in the region took place on Sunday, according to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev.

The patrols are part of a Russia-Turkey deal on creating a buffer zone in northern Syria.