One Dead, Four Injured After Norway Passenger Train Derails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM

A train carrying 55 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway following a landslide, killing one and injuring four people on board, authorities said

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A train carrying 55 passengers derailed Thursday in northern Norway following a landslide, killing one and injuring four people on board, authorities said.

The train was hit by falling rocks on its way from Trondheim to the northern town of Bodo, police officer Arild Woldmo told broadcaster NRK.

Bent Are Eilertsen, another police official, told news agency NTB that one person had been killed in the accident and four others required medical care.

"There were 55 people on board the train when it derailed," he told the agency, adding that all passengers had been evacuated from the train.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Northern Norway said in a post on X that three helicopters plus emergency services had been dispatched to the scene.

Images from the scene showed the locomotive and the first of five carriages having slid down an incline next to the track.

Geologists were expected to carry out a survey before the debris could be cleared and the train lifted.

Witnesses speaking to media said big boulders could be seen on the tracks in front of the train.

Norway, a country with a rugged landscape, is frequently hit by landslides, particularly in spring when the snow melts.

