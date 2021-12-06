UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Four Injured In Prison Fire In Northwestern Russia - Investigative Committee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:54 AM

One Dead, Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia - Investigative Committee

One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of Valday in the Novgorod region, the local department of the Investigative Committee said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of Valday in the Novgorod region, the local department of the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"On December 6, a fire broke out in one of the premises of the penal colony �� 4 in the Novgorod region.

When putting out the fire, a body of the man born in 1994 was found in one of the cells. Four more prisoners were hospitalized," the committee said in a statement.

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.

"The area of the fire was 9 square meters (3.4 square miles)," the source said.

Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Prisoner Russia Died Man December

Recent Stories

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, ..

India, Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements, Contracts - Indian Defense Min ..

34 seconds ago
 Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscos ..

Japanese Space Tourist Says Negotiated With Roscosmos What Luggage Could Be Take ..

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not re ..

Sri Lankan man's mob lynching incident does not reflect Pakistan, says Pervez Kh ..

1 minute ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

1 minute ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat fo ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins, retains NA-133 seat for PML-N

13 minutes ago
 'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test ..

'Clinical' India thrash New Zealand to clinch Test series

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.