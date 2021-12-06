One Dead, Four Injured In Prison Fire In Northwestern Russia - Investigative Committee
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:54 AM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of Valday in the Novgorod region, the local department of the Investigative Committee said on Monday.
"On December 6, a fire broke out in one of the premises of the penal colony �� 4 in the Novgorod region.
When putting out the fire, a body of the man born in 1994 was found in one of the cells. Four more prisoners were hospitalized," the committee said in a statement.
A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.
"The area of the fire was 9 square meters (3.4 square miles)," the source said.
Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.