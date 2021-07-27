UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Four Missing In Blast At German Chemical Park

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

One dead, four missing in blast at German chemical park

One person has died and four are missing after an explosion at a chemical park in western Germany, the site operator said Tuesday, urging residents to stay indoors as a column of black smoke billowed from the area

Leverkusen, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :One person has died and four are missing after an explosion at a chemical park in western Germany, the site operator said Tuesday, urging residents to stay indoors as a column of black smoke billowed from the area.

Another 16 people were injured in the incident in the city of Leverkusen, Chempark operator Currenta said, two of them seriously. All those affected worked at the site.

The cause of the huge blast, which was heard several kilometres away, remains unknown.

Germany's NINA warning app sent an "extreme danger" alert to residents, telling them to close their doors and windows and keep emergency numbers free as much as possible.

The explosion happened at around 09:40 am (0740 GMT) at Chempark's waste incineration site in Leverkusen's Buerrig district.

The area is separate from the main industrial park that houses numerous chemical companies including Bayer, Lanxess and Evonik Industries.

At an afternoon press conference in Leverkusen, Chempark head Lars Friedrich said the warning to stay indoors remained in place while experts raced to identify the composition of the smoke cloud.

Asked whether the cloud might contain toxic gases, Friedrich declined to speculate but said nothing could be ruled out.

City mayor Uwe Richrath said it was "a dark day for the people of Leverkusen".

Playgrounds in the Buerrig and Opladen neighbourhoods would be closed, he said, urging residents to rinse fruit and vegetables from their gardens before eating them.

- 'Tragic accident' - The city of Leverkusen said on its Facebook page that measurements of pollution levels were all still "in the green" and that any measures taken were as a precaution.

A hotline has been set up to answer questions from concerned residents. Locals were also asked to report any sightings of soot or residue that may fall from the sky so it can be examined.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the death of an employee," said Chempark's Friedrich, adding that "rescue efforts continue at full speed" to find the four missing employees.

The blast had triggered a fire in tanks used as storage for liquid solvents awaiting incineration, he said.

The large blaze took several hours to put out, with firefighters from nearby Cologne called in to help.

Three of the tanks "were completely or partially destroyed", Friedrich said, making it impossible to tell for now where the explosion started.

Large numbers of police, firefighters and rescue crews were deployed to the scene, as well as pollution detection experts.

Police in Cologne tweeted that they had closed several motorways in the area because of "major damage" and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Locals shared images on social media of the black cloud rising into the air, with some saying their windows were rattled by the force of the explosion.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Social Media Facebook Died Germany Alert Cologne SITE May All From Nina Industries Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Emirati-Sudanese Security Committee holds first me ..

6 minutes ago

CDA to launch high quality bus service for Islamab ..

1 minute ago

TRENDS Summit for Dialogue between Think Tanks and ..

21 minutes ago

Fourth Polio campaign to start from Aug 2

1 minute ago

Third CNS All Pakistan Hockey Tournament postponed ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR Concerned 24,000 Eritrean Refugees in Tigray ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.